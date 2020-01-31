Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.68. 4,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTL shares. Compass Point started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

