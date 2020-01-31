PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $2.32 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $9,403.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,358.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.08 or 0.01932555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.04010764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00725962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00771668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009305 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027493 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00717589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,243,614 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

