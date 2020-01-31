PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,281 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of PPG Industries worth $75,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $123.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.92 and its 200 day moving average is $122.31. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.36 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

