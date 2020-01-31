PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSK. TD Securities reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC cut PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.89.

Shares of TSE:PSK traded down C$0.22 on Friday, reaching C$14.59. 504,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.94. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$11.99 and a 52 week high of C$20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

