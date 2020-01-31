Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $37.28. 4,906,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,090,724. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

