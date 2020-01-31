Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Christopher Heery acquired 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 181.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 511.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 531,269 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 423.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

