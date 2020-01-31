Presearch (PRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Presearch token can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. Presearch has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $180,258.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 153.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00726125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007244 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033681 BTC.

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 767.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Presearch Token Trading

Presearch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

