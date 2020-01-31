Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 18,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

