Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0226 on Major Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, OKEx and BCEX. In the last week, Primas has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primas Profile

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

