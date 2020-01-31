Prism Medical (CVE:PM) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -4.00

News headlines about Prism Medical (CVE:PM) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Prism Medical earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Prism Medical has a fifty-two week low of C$79.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.99.

Prism Medical Company Profile

Prism Medical Ltd. is a provider of durable medical equipment and services used to the mobility challenged individuals. The Company’s business units include Prism Medical Canada and Prism Medical United States. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand names of Prism Medical, Ergosafe, Waverley Glen and Nightingale in the home care, acute care and long-term care markets in the United States and Canada.

