PRIZM Market Capitalization Achieves $110.60 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $110.60 million and $404,251.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,288.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.03963516 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001732 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00699627 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002412 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

