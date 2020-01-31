Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $126.31. 1,096,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.08 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

