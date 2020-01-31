Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,600 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $99,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,992,000 after purchasing an additional 183,533 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,776,000 after buying an additional 216,795 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,481,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average is $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

