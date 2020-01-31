Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 11.4% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 360,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 44,091 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 84,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.31. 1,096,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.08 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

