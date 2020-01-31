ProCurrency Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, ProCurrency has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ProCurrency coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ProCurrency has a total market capitalization of $3,323.00 and approximately $289.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.79 or 0.02604501 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

PROC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,398,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,323,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

