Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 5,467 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,707,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.07. The stock had a trading volume of 298,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,925. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $245.68 and a 52 week high of $305.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

