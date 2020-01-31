Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 3,071 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 2.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 46,687 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 30,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.53. 276,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,471. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.