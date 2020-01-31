Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.13. 6,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,240. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

