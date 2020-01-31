Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,717 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after buying an additional 450,928 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,519,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,165,000 after purchasing an additional 301,047 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.06. 120,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,043. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $137.12 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.81.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

