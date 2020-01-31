Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 7,443 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 168,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

