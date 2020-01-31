Profile Utility Token (PUT) Hits Market Cap of $91,025.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Coinnest, Bit-Z and LBank. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $91,025.00 and approximately $9,057.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047146 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00067831 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,444.01 or 1.00720219 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000744 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052229 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinrail, Coinnest, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

