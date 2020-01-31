Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) CFO Sells $565,887.15 in Stock

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PRGS traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 323,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,429. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Progress Software Corp has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,650,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 868,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Progress Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 757,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $20,310,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.