Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to post $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.70. Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Progressive stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,531,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $84.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 392,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $25,376,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $22,762,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,015,000 after purchasing an additional 308,210 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

