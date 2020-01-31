Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,923 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Progressive by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $81.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

