Project Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Project Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, CoinExchange and Crex24. Project Coin has a total market cap of $5,263.00 and $18.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Coin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 69.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Coin Profile

Project Coin is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1.

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

