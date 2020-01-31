Project Pai (PAI) Achieves Market Cap of $19.30 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, Bitfinex, OOOBTC and BitForex. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $19.30 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.20 or 0.05807869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025325 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128262 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016173 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034131 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002435 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,650,028,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,079,862 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bitfinex, LBank, Huobi, BitForex and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

