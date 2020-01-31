Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Proofpoint by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PFPT opened at $125.89 on Friday. Proofpoint has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFPT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Proofpoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.30.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

