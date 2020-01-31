Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

PFPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

PFPT stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.99. 1,174,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,577. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.60. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,134.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

