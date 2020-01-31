Proofpoint’s (PFPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

PFPT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Proofpoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average is $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

