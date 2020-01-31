Propy (PRO) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Propy has a market cap of $4.17 million and $69,307.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can now be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Livecoin, Liqui and Upbit. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Propy Profile

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

