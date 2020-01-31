ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.74. 741,514 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.39. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.