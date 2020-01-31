ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Sold by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ comprises about 2.4% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SCP Investment LP owned 0.28% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,313,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,194,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $20.28. 1,301,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,720,660. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

