Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the year.

PB has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

NYSE PB traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 45,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1,334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

