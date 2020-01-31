Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.86% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Shares of JKH traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $277.96.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

