Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,035,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,924,975. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.06.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

