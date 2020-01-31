Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILTB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.51. 273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $71.53.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

