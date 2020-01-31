Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,560 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. 1,924,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.