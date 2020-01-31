Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,215 VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 99,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,110. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.2202 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

In other VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF news, insider Coote Gavin bought 5,000,000 shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

