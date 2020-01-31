Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 134,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,281. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $103.58 and a one year high of $121.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.22.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

