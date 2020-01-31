Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $15.58 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 371,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,579,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 13.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 110,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.05. 29,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,980. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.54 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

