Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $59.35. 5,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,450. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91.

