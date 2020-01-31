Provident Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 720,873 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

