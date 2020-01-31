Provident Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 2.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,465. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $84.66.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

