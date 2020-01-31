Provident Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 176,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 10.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,915,000. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 301,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Lubar & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,600 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33.

