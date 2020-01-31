Provident Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after buying an additional 201,625 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 75,180 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,543. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.