Provident Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,743. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

