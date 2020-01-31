Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 489.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKJ stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.74. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $162.09 and a 12 month high of $194.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.40.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

