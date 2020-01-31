Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMLV. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 904,020 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 371,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,432,000 after acquiring an additional 190,184 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,068,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,221,000 after acquiring an additional 162,094 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 187,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,594 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,151,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.78. 5,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,380. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71.

