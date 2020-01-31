Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 120,329 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,255. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.