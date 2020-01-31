Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.0936 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

